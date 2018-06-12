Scull Construction Bid Request



REQUEST FOR DBE BIDS

Chadron Municipal Airport Hangar

Chadron, NE

Scull Construction Service, Inc. requests bids from qualified Disadvantaged Business Enterprises/Women Owned Businesses/Minority Business Enterprises for various items/supplies for the above referenced project, we are requesting bids by 6/19/18 at 2:00pm MT. Send, email or call bids to Scull Construction Services, Inc., PO Box 7636, Rapid City, SD 57709. Phone (605)342-2379 or fax (605)342-8568. Email scull@scullconst.com An Equal Opportunity Employer.