Scottsbluff’s Poynter Wins State Golf Championship, Trio of Panhandle Schools in Class B Top-5

The Class B Girls State Golf Tournament finished Tuesday with three western Nebraska schools claiming spots in the top five.

Scottsbluff is State runner-up with a team total 727 strokes, 30 behind the State champions from Omaha-Duchesne Academy.

Scores from the top two individuals came in a higher on day two. Lady Bearcat senior Shelby Poynter was able to hold off a golfer from Aurora to win the individual State Championship with an 81 Tuesday for a two-day total of 155 strokes, three fewer than second place.

Gering High School shaved off 19 strokes in its final round and moved up to place third. Alexandria Thurman-Boswell was eighth and Madilyne Schlaepfer tied for ninth to pace Gering.

Sidney dropped back a dozen shots and came in fifth. The Lady Raiders did have a top-10 finisher with Emma Alexander carding Sidney’s best two day total of 169 strokes.