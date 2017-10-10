Scottsbluff’s Poynter Leads State Golf, Sidney Right Behind Bearcats in Top Three

Girls State Golf will enter its second and final day of action in Columbus for the Class B schools Tuesday.

A look at the leaderboard shows the Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats in second place with an opening team total of 363 strokes. Senior Shelby Poynter is the overall clubhouse leader at plus-two after an opening round 74 that included three birdies. Poynter tees off Tuesday at 10:20 Mountain.

Sidney is right behind the Bearcats in third place with 377 strokes and is being led by Emma Alexander’s 80. She’s in third place overall after the opening round. Alexander will hit the tees today at 10:20 Mountain.

Gering will begin the second day of golf in fifth place after a 382 total. Sophomore Alex Thurman-Boswell leads the Bulldogs with a 92 total. Thurman-Boswell has a tee time set Tuesday at 9:40 Mountain.

Scorecards

Scottsbluff: Poynter 74, D. Bokelman 94, A. Haun 98, J. Ahrens 97, H. Hood 100.

Sidney: Alexander 80, T. Ginther 100, P. Langley 104, J. Brauer 94, D. Rowan 103.

Gering: Thurman-Boswell 92, A. Maschmeier WD, A. Mitchell 103, M. Maser 93, M. Schlaepfer 94.