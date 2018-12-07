Scottsbluff transfer, Burwell forward among trio joining Chadron State Women’s Basketball signing class

Three recruits signed National Letters of Intent to play women’s basketball at Chadron State College in the early signing period, starting November 14.

Two are from the Nebraska, and the other is from South Dakota.

“All three of these signees have the qualities that we are looking for to make the program better,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

From the panhandle is Makenzie Dunkel of Scottsbluff. Dunkel, a 5-10 forward, averaged 11.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last season at Gering High School and was named First Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State. This season, she will be playing at Scottsbluff High School.

Emma Hoffschneider joins the Eagle basketball program from Burwell High School in Burwell, Nebraska. Hoffschneider, a 5-11 forward, averaged 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a junior, helping Burwell reach the state tournament for the first time in 33 years. As a sophomore, she averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. She was named Honorable Mention All-State as a junior.

The other signee is Olivia Jolley from Sturgis Brown High School in South Dakota. The 5-10 guard averaged 12.5 points per game and was named Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2017. As a sophomore, Jolley averaged 9.5 points per game.

“Each of these recruits are good athletes and we expect to continue their development as basketball players,” Raymer said. “They have a great foundation and I look forward to them joining our program.”

All three are high school seniors and will enroll in fall of 2019.