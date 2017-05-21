Scottsbluff Student Makes Threatening Statement

On the evening of May 18th Scottsbluff Police received information from a Scottsbluff Public School security officer of a student that had made a threatening statement. The juvenile in question was located prior to the start of school this morning on May 19th. The student that made the statements is being interviewed by law enforcement now. Scottsbluff Police and the Scottsbluff Public schools are working together to ensure all information is being followed up on, and classes are being held as normal at all Scottsbluff Public Schools.