Scottsbluff powers past McCook for B4 title; Week 9 football scoreboard

High School Football Schedule & Scoreboard – October 18, 19
Friday
- Lexington 28, Alliance 13
- Bridgeport 33, Hershey 19
- Chadron 30, Gering 17
- Minatare 74, Creek Valley 34 – D6-5 District Championship
- Scottsbluff 23, McCook 13 – B4 District Championship
- North Platte St. Patrick’s 44, Gordon-Rushville 24 – C2-7 District Championship
- Chase County 7, Ogallala 6
- Hemingford 60, Perkins County 12 (called at halftime)
- Arthur County 61, Potter-Dix 16
- Sidney 30, Mitchell 7
- Hay Springs 40, Sioux County 19
- Cody-Kilgore 46, South Platte 6
- Wauneta-Palisade 60, Leyton/Banner County 24
Thursday
- Garden County 1, Wallace 0 (Forfeit)
- Hyannis 38, Crawford 33
- Kimball 44, Bayard 42
- Sutherland 60, Morrill 12
