Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Scottsbluff powers past McCook for B4 title; Week 9 football scoreboard

by Leave a Comment

High School Football Schedule & Scoreboard – October 18, 19

Friday

  • Lexington 28, Alliance 13
  • Bridgeport 33, Hershey 19
  • Chadron 30, Gering 17
  • Minatare 74, Creek Valley 34 – D6-5 District Championship
  • Scottsbluff 23, McCook 13 – B4 District Championship
  • North Platte St. Patrick’s 44, Gordon-Rushville 24 – C2-7 District Championship
  • Chase County 7, Ogallala 6
  • Hemingford 60, Perkins County 12 (called at halftime)
  • Arthur County 61, Potter-Dix 16
  • Sidney 30, Mitchell 7
  • Hay Springs 40, Sioux County 19
  • Cody-Kilgore 46, South Platte 6
  • Wauneta-Palisade 60, Leyton/Banner County 24

 

Thursday

  • Garden County 1, Wallace 0 (Forfeit)
  • Hyannis 38, Crawford 33
  • Kimball 44, Bayard 42
  • Sutherland 60, Morrill 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *