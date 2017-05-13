Scottsbluff Police Create Purchase Exchange Location

The City of Scottsbluff Police Department would like to announce the creation of a location where residents are encouraged to exchange goods purchased privately and on the Internet. The police department has designated two parking stalls within its parking lot that are under video monitoring where residents are encouraged to arrange for the exchange of money for goods purchased to minimize the risk of being scammed or robbed of valuables or monies. The popularity of online deals, whether you are buying, selling or trading, is not without its dangers. The police department hopes to create safer exchanges of these transactions with this addition.

The police department would also like to encourage the use of these stalls for child custody exchanges by court order or custodial agreements as well.

The police department cautions that this location is not staffed but is under constant video surveillance. For emergencies summon an officer or use the red phone on the south side of the public safety building to get an officer sent to you.

With some simple safety tips and the use of the “Purchase Exchange Zone”, you can make the online sale a safer and more pleasant experience.

Some tips: