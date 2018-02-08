Scottsbluff Man Accused Of Mailing Opioid Patches To Inmate

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man has been charged with three felonies after investigators say he mailed opioid patches to a woman jailed in Wyoming.

51-year-old Douglas Boyce has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Authorities say in a Feb. 2 arrest affidavit that Goshen County, Wyoming, jail staffers twice intercepted fentanyl patches mailed to the woman. Authorities say they also monitored phone calls between Boyce and the woman, during which she advised the man how to send the patches and discussed where Boyce was storing them.

Police say a search Tuesday of Boyce’s home in Scottsbluff turned up two boxes of the patches.

Boyce remains jailed at Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.