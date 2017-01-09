Scottsbluff Council Supports Proposed Micro-Distillery

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — The Scottsbluff City Council is supporting plans to building a micro-distillery in the city.

The council agreed to send a positive recommendation for the distillery to the state Liquor Control Commission.

Father and son Phillip Mitchell and Austin Propp will share ownership in the business they’ve named Great Plains Distillery.

Mitchell says he and his son will initially be the sole workers but hope to hire employees as the business expands in the future.

The distillery will rely as much as possible on locally grown crops.

Council members expressed concern that Propp has twice been charged with driving while intoxicated but decided to support their plans.

Propp says he’s contesting a drunken driving charge from November 2016.