Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department, NSP Called To Suspect With A Handgun

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “On September 18th at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from other agencies were dispatched to a residence located in rural Gering to investigate a report of a disturbance involving a male possibly armed with some type of weapon.”

Overman says, “Upon arrival at the residence Deputies observed several individuals in front of the residence and an adult male yelling in while holding a handgun in his right hand. The male entered the house, and within a short time the other individuals were outside the house and safe. Officers from multiple agencies set a perimeter to prevent the man from leaving the area. Witness interviews confirmed that there were family issues that contributed to the incident.”

Overman said, “Eventually a Deputy spoke to the man by phone and he agreed to come out of the house. The man voluntarily walked out of the house, unarmed, and was taken into emergency protective custody and transported to Regional West Medical Center where he was admitted to the Behavioral Health Unit.”

“Witness interviews confirmed that the man never pointed the gun at any family members or law enforcement officers. During officer’s contact with the man, the handgun was always pointed to the ground.”

“Officers located the handgun and numerous other firearms inside the home.” Overman said, “We do not anticipate any criminal charges being filed as a result of this incident.”

The Gering Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and National Park Service Rangers from Scotts Bluff National Monument assisted with this incident. The Scotts Bluff County SWAT team was notified of the ongoing incident but did not respond.