Scotts Bluff National Monument begins visitor center project

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — Officials at Scotts Bluff National Monument have broken ground for a visitor center expansion and renovation project.

Public officials, monument employees and the public attended a groundbreaking ceremony ahead of construction, which is set to start next month.

Monument Superintendent Dan Morford says the project will cost an estimated $3.2 million and construction will take nine months to a year.

Monument officials also unveiled a new logo in celebration of its centennial in 2019. Centennial coordinator Kayla Gasker says she hopes the logo reminds people of the pioneer spirit.