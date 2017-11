According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “We have received multiple reports that “Lt. Rick Spencer with the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office” is calling local residents and informing them that they missed court and need to pay a fine. Lt. Rick Spencer does work here, this is a SCAM.”

Please call our office at 308-436-6667 or contact your local law enforcement agency if you have any questions.