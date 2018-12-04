Scott Parker, 58

Funeral services for Scott Parker of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on

Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the United Methodist Church in

Hay Springs with Pastor Paul Smith officiating.

Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Scott Duane Parker of Hay Springs, Nebraska passed away on November 30, 2018.

Scott was born to William and Corale Parker in Glendive, Montana on

March 11, 1960. This same year, the Parker family moved to Hay Springs where

Scott went on to make his home for life. Scott graduated Hay Springs High School

in 1978.

In 1979, he married Karen Siegrist to which Shannon Marie (Langford), Christopher

William, and Adam Cain were born. On November 27, 1992 Scott married the love

of his life, Terri (Gaswick) Galyen; with this union Scott gained three more children

David Dale, Tamara Jo, and Michelle Renee. Scott and Terri celebrated their 26th

wedding anniversary just 3 days prior to his death.

Scott spent his life working at G&S Auto, Summerville Oil, and then Norm’s/Skeeter’s

NAPA in Chadron; raising his children; loving his grandchildren; and just living life.

He once said, ”I may not have the fanciest house, fanciest toys, or make much money,

but I am happy and that is really all that matters in the end.”

Scott is preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law George and Bonnie Gaswick;

infant son Christopher; nephew Owen Parker; niece Katie Paul-Parker; and grandparents.

Scott will be forever missed by his wife Terri; brothers Brad (Linda), Craig, and Kelly;

children-Shannon Langford, David Galyen, Tami (Brandon) Sandoz, Michelle Drabbels,

and Adam (Lucy) Parker. Grandchildren-Kavan and Rose Parker; Jace and Kaden Langford;

Taylor, Jaydon, Riley, and Ryker Sandoz, Tripp Buettner; Natalia Drabbels; nieces,

nephews, and many more family and friends.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels

Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.