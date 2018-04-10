Schreiber takes Big Ten Player of the Week honors

Senior Scott Schreiber continued his hot streak over the weekend at Michigan State on his way to Big Ten Player-of-the-Week honors, announced by the conference on Monday.

Schreiber, a Menasha, Wis., native, went 6-for-8 during the two-game series in East Lansing, Mich., with two home runs, one double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Schreiber has homered in five consecutive games and has a nine-game hitting streak, with three-or-more hits in five games during that stretch.

Schreiber leads the Huskers in most offensive statistical categories, including batting average (.413), hits (50), doubles (10), home runs (11), runs scored (34), RBIs (30) and total bases (93). Nationally, he ranks ninth in batting average, 14th in hits, 11th in home runs and sixth in slugging percentage (.769). In the Big Ten, he ranks first in hits, second in home runs, second in total bases, second in runs scored, fourth in RBIs and fifth in doubles.