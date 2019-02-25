Schools eastern Nebraska closed in wake of winter storm

WACO, Neb. (AP) — Low temperatures and slick, snow-packed streets have prompted several eastern Nebraska school districts to cancel classes.



Omaha Public Schools and several suburban districts announced Sunday evening that they wouldn’t hold classes as temperatures plummeted. The National Weather Service said it was minus 7 (minus 22 Celsius) Monday morning in Omaha. The wind chill was minus 20 (minus 29 Celsius).

Nearly a foot (30.5 centimeters) of snow from the storm Saturday evening into Sunday was reported to the service from Ceresco and Weston. Interstate 80 and other highways closed for a time as motorists struggled in limited visibility to remain on the slippery roadways.

Authorities report four members of the Waco volunteer fire department were injured Saturday when their vehicle was struck by a semitrailer while responding to a multivehicle pileup on I-80 near York.