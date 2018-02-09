Schools Close, Delay Starts In Wake Of Snow, Freezing Temps

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Schools across Nebraska and Iowa have closed or delayed the start of classes as snow and subzero wind chills rake the region.

The National Weather Service says snow and arctic cold were expected to continue in northern Nebraska on Friday through the evening, with wind chills dropping to as low as 20-below (-28.89 Celsius) Friday morning. Close to half-a-foot of snow could accumulate in some areas, although lower amounts are expected in the state’s northeast corner and further south in Omaha and surrounding areas.

In Iowa, light snow was expected on Friday, adding to already snow-covered roads, and winds gusting to 30 mph will make travel dangerous.

The weather service warned that travel is not advised along Highway 20 between Galva and Moorland in northwestern Iowa due to snow cover.