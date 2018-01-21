School Late Starts Monday Jan. 22

We have received the following School announcements as of 6 pm Sunday, Jan. 21

Alliance Public Schools…10 am start…Freshman Basketball vs Sidney cancelled

Alliance St. Agnes Academy…10 am start

Hemingford Public Schools….10 am start

Alliance Evangelical Lutheran School…10 am start

Hyannis Public Schools…2 hour late start

Gordon/Rushville Public Schools….2 hour late start

Sidney Public schools…closed

Bridgeport Public Schools…2 hour late start

Kimball Public Schools…2 hour laste start