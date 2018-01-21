School Late Starts Monday Jan. 22

We have received the following School announcements as of 6 pm Sunday, Jan. 21
Alliance Public Schools…10 am start…Freshman Basketball vs Sidney cancelled
Alliance St. Agnes Academy…10 am start
Hemingford Public Schools….10 am start
Alliance Evangelical Lutheran School…10 am start
Hyannis Public Schools…2 hour late start
Gordon/Rushville Public Schools….2 hour late start
Sidney Public schools…closed
Bridgeport Public Schools…2 hour late start
Kimball Public Schools…2 hour laste start
Comments
Adriene Kelly says
Hay Springs 2 hour late start also.