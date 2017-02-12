School Board OKs Terms On $5M Gift For Stadium Renovation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Grand Island school board has approved terms for a proposed $5 million donation earmarked for renovation of the district’s Memorial Stadium.

The agreement with Lanny Martin and the Martin family was accepted by the board Thursday. The field will be renamed Jack Martin Field for the father of Lanny and his siblings. Jack Martin taught at the senior high and for years was timekeeper for the school’s football and basketball games.

The stadium was completed in 1947 and served as a memorial to Hall County veterans who were killed during World War II. The stadium will retain its name.

The Grand Island Public Schools Foundation and the school district each will contribute about $2 million, providing around $9 million for the project.