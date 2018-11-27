Schneider awarded “Quilt of Valor” for Vietnam service

Information used in this article was provided to Panhandle Post by Jennifer Setter.



On the evening of Nov. 23, surrounded by family and friends, Tom Schneider of Alliance was honored and awarded a Quilt of Valor for his service in the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1971.



He was nominated for this honor by Vic and Rick Bolek of Alliance. There to present Schneider with the quilt was Kathy Dye, the maker of the quilt, and Jack Sautter. It was quilted by Deb Thiems of Alliance.

A Quilt of Valor is a formal expression of appreciation from a grateful nation. In 2003, a quilter named Catherine Roberts started the movement that became Quilts of Valor when her son was deployed in Iraq. Since that time over 204,509 Quilts of Valor have been awarded. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover the service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Visit the Quilt of Valor website for more information or to nominate a service member or veteran at http://www.qovf.org