Schedule & Scores: Bridgeport girls, Kimball boys in SPVA Tournament Semifinals

SOUTH PLATTE VALLEY ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT – SPVA

GIRLS

First Round

#5 Hershey 30, #4 Sutherland 25

#2 Chase County 76,  #7 Perkins County 24

#6 Bridgeport 39,  #3 Kimball 35

 

Friday – at North Platte Community College

7th Place Game:  Sutherland vs. Perkins County – 4:00

Semifinal Game 6:  NPSP vs. Hershey  – 5:30

Semifinal Game 7:  Chase County vs. Bridgeport – 7:00

 

Saturday – at North Platte Community College

5th Place Game: Kimball vs. Sutherland/Perkins Winner – 12:30

3rd Place Game: NPSP/Hershey Loser vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Loser – 3:30

Championship:  NPSP/Hershey Winner vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Winner – 6:30

 

BOYS

#4 North Platte St. Pat’s 49,  #5 Sutherland 43

#2 Kimball 64,  #7 Chase County 56  OT

#6 Perkins County 50, #3 Bridgeport 47

 

Thursday – at North Platte Community College

7th Place Game: Sutherland vs. Chase County – 4:00

Semifinals: #1 Hershey vs. #4 North  Platte St. Pat’s – 5:30

Semifinals: #2 Kimball vs. #6 Perkins County – 7:00

 

Saturday – at North Platte Community College

5th Place Game: Bridgeport vs. Sutherland/Chase County Winner –  11:00

3rd Place Game: Hershey/NPSP Loser vs. Kimball/Perkins County Loser – 2:00

Championship: Hershey/NPSP Winner vs. Kimball/Perkins County Winner – 5:00