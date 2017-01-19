Schedule & Scores: Bridgeport girls, Kimball boys in SPVA Tournament Semifinals

SOUTH PLATTE VALLEY ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT – SPVA
GIRLS
First Round
#5 Hershey 30, #4 Sutherland 25
#2 Chase County 76, #7 Perkins County 24
#6 Bridgeport 39, #3 Kimball 35
Friday – at North Platte Community College
7th Place Game: Sutherland vs. Perkins County – 4:00
Semifinal Game 6: NPSP vs. Hershey – 5:30
Semifinal Game 7: Chase County vs. Bridgeport – 7:00
Saturday – at North Platte Community College
5th Place Game: Kimball vs. Sutherland/Perkins Winner – 12:30
3rd Place Game: NPSP/Hershey Loser vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Loser – 3:30
Championship: NPSP/Hershey Winner vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Winner – 6:30
BOYS
#4 North Platte St. Pat’s 49, #5 Sutherland 43
#2 Kimball 64, #7 Chase County 56 OT
#6 Perkins County 50, #3 Bridgeport 47
Thursday – at North Platte Community College
7th Place Game: Sutherland vs. Chase County – 4:00
Semifinals: #1 Hershey vs. #4 North Platte St. Pat’s – 5:30
Semifinals: #2 Kimball vs. #6 Perkins County – 7:00
Saturday – at North Platte Community College
5th Place Game: Bridgeport vs. Sutherland/Chase County Winner – 11:00
3rd Place Game: Hershey/NPSP Loser vs. Kimball/Perkins County Loser – 2:00
Championship: Hershey/NPSP Winner vs. Kimball/Perkins County Winner – 5:00