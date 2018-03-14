Scenic Byway Is Going To The Birds

“Wings over 2″ – Birding and Adventure Conference, April 12-14th in Mullen, NE.

The Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway (SJSB), Nebraska Highway 2 from Grand Island to Alliance is honored to be home to some of the world’s most significant spring time rituals, one, the Sandhills crane migration along with approximately 150 other migratory bird species traveling overhead brings thousands of birdwatchers to Nebraska to view this amazing site.

Spring is also the time for love for the prairie chickens and the sharp-tail grouse. Known as ‘booming’ the males puff up their plumage and dance to entice the females on leks, small areas that have been the sight for this spectacle for generations. Mitch Glidden, co-owner of Sandhills Motel in Mullen works with area landowners to bring visitors to see this amazing birding ritual.

Ardent bird watchers agree that the booming of the prairie chickens and the grouse ranks high in world class natural wonders.

The Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, with a grant from Nebraska Environmental Trust, is proud to offer for the first time a three-day ‘Wings Over 2 – Bird Viewing and Adventure Conference’ on April 12-14th. Cost will include meals, travel to the leks and other sites of interest to birders as well as presentations by renowned photographer Bill Frakes, UNL Professor Mary Bomberger Brown, and Wildlife biologist Greg Wright, USDA Forest Service.

Lodging is available in the Mullen and Thedford areas.

Register through Eventbrite.com by searching for birding Mullen, NE, by going to SandhillsJourney.com, or contact Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, POB 28, Mullen, NE 69152.