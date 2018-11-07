Scam/Malware Emails In Panhandle

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “This afternoon we became aware of citizens receiving emails that appear to be from a valid Scotts Bluff County email address. The emails contain an attachment that may contain malware.” Overman said, they also make a demand for payment of a specific sum of money and stated, “within three days or legal proceedings will commence.”

Overman says, “These emails are fraudulent and do not originate from anyone within Scotts Bluff County . The perpetrators of these scams have the ability to falsify their email address. No entity within Scotts Bluff County communicates with citizens via email regarding money owed to the County.”

“Our information technology provider provided this link for additional information about email phishing and what to look for.”

https://www.knowbe4.com/phishing