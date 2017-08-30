Scam Alert In Box Butte County

According to Lt. Edward Tjaden, “During the morning of August 30th several residents of Alliance received scam phone calls indicating that their social security numbers had been “discontinued”, or needed other legal attention. The callers were described as convincing, and as sounding “very official”. The callers requested that residents provide them with their social security numbers for verification.”

“The Alliance Police Department reminds residents that these scams are always evolving, and can often sound and appear very legitimate. Please do NOT provide your social security number, bank account information, or other personal information to anyone who calls or emails. If you suspect that there is an issue with your social security number or bank account, those institutions can be contacted or even visited directly.”

Protect your privacy, and do not give out personal information over the phone or via email.