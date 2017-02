Save Big at Hinn’s In Rushville

Hinn’s T&S Clothing at 138 North Main St in Rushville

GET READY TO SAVE AND SAVE BIG AT HINN’S T AND S CLOTHING IN RUSHVILLE! RIGHT NOW HINNS T AND S IS HAVING AN ENORMOUS STORE WIDE SALE WITH OVER ONE THOUSAND ITEMS PRICED AT 40% OFF RETAIL! SAVE ON ATHLETIC APPAREL FROM HUGE NAME BRANDS LIKE NIKE, UNDER ARMOUR AND MORE! SHOW YOUR TEAM COLORS WITH OFFICIAL NFL AND HUSKER TEAM GEAR! 40% SAVINGS FOR MOM, DAD AND THE KIDS, BUT STOP BY NOW WHILE THE SELECTION IS BEST! HINNS T AND S CLOTHING, CORNER OF HIGHWAY 20 AND MAIN IN RUSHVILLE AND ALWAYS ON FACEBOOK!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HinnsTSclothing/?fref=ts