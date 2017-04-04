Sautter Steps Down As AHS Girls Basketball Coach

After nearly 30 years of being involved with Alliance Girls Basketball, as Freshman , Junior Varsity and 2 stints as Varsity Head Coach, Dave Sautter has resigned after leading the Lady Bulldogs for the past 2 seasons. Sautter served as an assistant to both Val Jansante and Randy Hiemstra before taking over as Head Coach in 2002. He lead the Alliance Girls program for 6 seasons, guiding the Lady Bulldogs to the State Tournament 2 times including winning the Girls Class B State Championship in 2007. Sautter then came back as Head Coach and lead Alliance to the B-6 District Championship Game the last 2 years. Sautter says he has mixed emotions in his decision to step down, but says ..”As a coach, you try to change the culture of a program or community to lead young men and women to excellence.” …..”personal circumstances that have changed, mainly demands and obligations as a husband, father and grandfather, causes me to feel it is in the best interest of the program and my family that I step down”.”I love teaching the game of basketball and building healthy relationships with these young women and will cherish the experiences we shared on the basketball court…..they are poised to have a tremendous season next winter and I’m excited to see how they’ll do”. “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog!”