On Sunday morning Panhandle Post responded to a possible fire at Sauced Restaurant located at 324 East 3rd Street in Alliance around 9:30am. According to Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, “the fire at Sauced was initially reported as smoke coming from the building.” Shoemakers says, “We responded with Engine 331 and Aerial 350 with nine firefighters.” He says, “they had a defective roaster that severely over cooked three pork roasts…we removed the roaster, and ventilated.”