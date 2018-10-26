Sasse Staff To Hold Mobile Office In Box Butte County

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse announced that a member of his staff will be hosting a Mobile Office on Thursday, November 1st in Hemingford.

These office hours will provide Nebraskans with a face-to-face opportunity to speak with a member of Senator Sasse’s staff about federal government-related issues. A constituent services representative will be on hand to offer guidance and aid to Nebraskans who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.

The same services are offered by the Senator’s staff in each of his state offices. Constituent services representatives can be reached at 402-476-1400.

Who: All are Welcome

What: Mobile Office Hours in Box Butte County

Where: Hemingford Public Library

812 Box Butte Avenue

Hemingford, NE 69348

When: Thursday, November 1st from 10:00 AM to 11:30 PM MST