Sasse comes home to coach Eagle football special teams

Chadron State is welcoming back one of its own to the football coaching staff this spring. Clint Sasse recently joined the team as Special Teams Coordinator and will also work with the linebackers. We caught up with Sasse at spring practice last week and he talks about what made his decision easy to come back to CSC, his coaching journey that led him back to the Eagles and how he plans to help the Eagles maintain one of the top RMAC special teams units in the league.



Coach Sasse coaches special teams during spring ball.



Coach Sasse will also work with the Eagle linebackers and oversees O-vs-D drills on his first day of practice last week.