Mr. Santokh Singh, 59, died Monday, June 18, 2018 at Box Butte General

Hospital.

He was born on April 1, 1959 in Punjab India to father Karnail Singh and

mother Gurdev Kaur.

He came to the United States in 1980 in order to work hard and create a

living for his family. He worked as a farmer and then went on to become

a very successful businessman and the owner of Nick’s Gas and Liquor

in Alliance, Nebraska for over 16 years.

Mr. Singh leaves behind his mother, Gurdev Kaur; wife, Surinder Kaur

and two children Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Kaur. He was also the

eldest brother of Randhir Singh, Gurdeep Kaur, and Kulwant Kaur.

Strong, humble, and selfless would be understatements to describe him.

Mr. Singh fought a long and hard battle with cancer until his final breath.

His life speaks for itself as he leaves behind a legacy that cannot be

explained in words. God bless his soul.

A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, 2018

at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

