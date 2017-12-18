Santa Rides Into The Alliance Library

Santa Claus is coming to the Alliance Public Library! Children of all ages are invited to the library Thursday, December 21 beginning at 4:30 p.m. to meet Santa and some of his helpers! Santa’s elves, Twinkle and Sparkle will play seasonal music on violin and cello. Santa’s special guest, Miss Alliance’s Outstanding Teen Chloe Blumenthal will read a Christmas story and talk to the children about being “Secret Kindness Agents.” Santa will tell stories, lead the children in “Santercizes” and share the cookies Mrs. Claus baked. Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa one on one and parents are welcome to take pictures.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Alliance Public Library Children and Youth Services Librarian at 762-1387.