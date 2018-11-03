Sandhills State Bank Expands In Western Nebraska 

David Gale, Chief Executive Officer of Sandhills State Bank announced the acquisition of three Western States Bank branch locations in Grant, Ogallala and Wauneta. Gale stated, “This continues the build out of our Western Nebraska footprint through the acquisition of high-quality branches operating in strong Nebraska communities.” Gale continued, “We are excited to welcome Western States Bank’s customers and employees to Sandhills State Bank.”



Sandhills State Bank operates solely in Western Nebraska and is locally owned. These locations increase Sandhills State Bank’s total branch offices to twelve. Gale added, “It has been and will always be our commitment to maintain economic independence with local financial decision making for the region. Sandhills State Bank serves families, businesses, and communities with an extensive branch network and robust digital and mobile banking services. We are proud to bring our Sandhills tradition of banking to more of our neighbors.”



The purchase agreement was recently completed; the next step towards finalizing the purchase is gaining regulatory approval. Upon approval, customers’ accounts will be transitioned over to Sandhills State Bank. Gale estimates that the transition will take place shortly after the first of the year. Operations will continue as normal and all Western States Bank employees will be retained.



“We look forward to welcoming the Western States Bank customers to Sandhills State Bank in early 2019, and expect the transition to be seamless for the customers,” Gale added.



Once the transaction is completed, the three acquired branches will operate under the Sandhills State Bank name. All three branches will remain open during the transition and all employees will continue to work at these locations. Customers will have a simple and easy transition – both banks utilize the same bank technology and nationwide ATM network – and will continue to work with their current banker.



The purchase increases Sandhills State Bank’s total assets to over $310 million. With over 110 years of Nebraska banking history, Sandhills State Bank knows and understands Western Nebraska.



Sandhills State Bank currently operates full-service branches in North Platte, Valentine, Alliance, Bassett, Arthur, Elsie, Harrison, Hyannis and Keystone.



For more information about Sandhills State Bank, please visit http://www.sandhillsstate.com