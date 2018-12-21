Sami Slaughter To Transfer From NU Volleyball

Courtesty: NU Media Relations

Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook confirmed on Thursday that Sami Slaughter plans to transfer to the University of South Dakota.

Slaughter, a native of Harrisburg, South Dakota, played two seasons with the Huskers and will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Coyotes, who made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level this season. The 6-1 outside hitter played in 10 matches for the Huskers this season, totaling 25 kills and 11 digs, as Nebraska reached the NCAA Championship match for the third time in four years.

Slaughter was the 2016 South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year, leading Harrisburg High School to a state title.