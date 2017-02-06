Sam And Louie’s Host Fundraiser To Benefit United Way

Sam & Louie’s, 1313 W. 3rd Street in Alliance, will be hosting a fundraiser Thursday, February 9th from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to assist United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte County in meeting their campaign goal of raising $85,000. Sam & Louie’s will donate 15 percent of all sales on February 9th to United Way. Sam & Louie’s is also donating 15% of all sales on any catering orders $50 and over all week February 6-10. Orders can be placed by calling Sam & Louie’s at 308-761-1313.

For more information, please contact Karen Benzel at 308-763-8031 or bbc@unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.