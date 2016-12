The Sallows Military Museum is challenging YOU to stop in and visit us at 1101 Niobrara Avenue. The museum contains artifacts from all branches of service donated by the men and women of our area. The displays range from the Revolutionary War up to the current conflicts. Please stop in between Christmas and New Year’s, Tuesday thru Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. This a great chance to show off one of the hidden gems of our community to friends and family.