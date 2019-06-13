Ryley Rolls recipient of the 2019 Terry Padden memorial scholarship

The Kiwanis Club of Alliance is pleased to announce the 2019 Terry Padden Memorial Scholarship of $500 has been awarded to Alliance High School graduate Ryley Rolls.



The certificate of award was presented to Rolls by Alliance Kiwanis Club Secretary John McGhehey June 12.

Ryley, the daughter of Steve Rolls and Janelle Rolls, will be attending Morningside College in Sioux City, IA, studying Biology and plans to work toward a career as a PA or Pediatrician specializing in Obstetrics.

The Alliance Kiwanis Club has given a $500 scholarship in memory of Terry Padden since 2008, for a year-to-date total of $5,500 in scholarships awarded to worthy high school seniors seeking a career in health care. Mr. Padden was a CEO of Box Butte General Hospital and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Alliance.