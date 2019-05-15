Ryan Joseph Geisler, 43, of Olathe, passed away on May 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on December 22, 1975 to John and Marian (Holden) Geisler in Jefferson, IA. On September 11, 2004, he married Anne Elizabeth Baker (from Topeka, KS).

Ryan graduated from Alliance High School (Nebraska), received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting & Finance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and his M.B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Ryan worked as Director of Internal Audit for Euronet Worldwide, a career he loved and pursued relentlessly. Ryan was an avid sports fan, always a loyal Husker, enjoyed spending time with his boys’ sporting events, and traveling for work and pleasure.

Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Anne and three sons, Joseph (13), Calvin (10) and Turner (8). He is also survived by his parents, John and Marian (Churdan, IA), brother John, Jr. (Churdan, IA), sister Kathy (Geisler) Rose and family (Churdan, IA), and a large extended family all who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 18 from 6-8pm at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Olathe KS. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 19, at 2pm at Village Presbyterian Church on Antioch.

Memorials are suggested to the Geisler Children Memorial Fund c/o US Bank or The Mayo Clinic Department of Oncology. To leave a special message for the family, visitwww.PenwellGabelOlathe.com