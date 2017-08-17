Ryan Chrys And The Rough Cuts Roll Back Into Alliance For Eclipse Weekend

According to http://roughcutsband.com “Ryan has a rhythm that will move your body, a voice that will touch your soul, and a song that will touch your heart.”

“Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts bring forth new energy to country music fans who love the heroes and outlaws of old. Influenced by the songs and personalities of legends like Waylon, Willie and Johnny Cash, they drive their sound with blazing guitars, gritty lap steel and a rock n roll attitude. “Modern Outlaw Country” is a term the band uses to describe their music.” Recent highlights include being direct support for Blackberry Smoke, The Marshall Tucker Band, Shakey Graves, Junior Brown, Cody Canada & The Departed, Cash’d Out, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band and more. The band toured extensively in 2015 and 2016 in support of their sophomore album, “Up From The North.” Highlights of the touring include the annual Sturgis Rally where Gilby Clarke, formerly of Guns n Roses, performed on stage with the band, and later at the Ogden Theatre in Denver where Billy Nershi of The String Cheese Incident performed on stage with the band.”

We spoke with Chrys about playing Bands on the Bricks for the second year in a row, what their “Modern Outlaw Country” is all about, how he feels about the 2017 Best Country Band award from Westword Music Showcase, their most recent album “Shovel Full of Coal”, touring, Sturgis, their new music videos, and more. You can listen to the full interview below.