RWHS Welcomes First Baby of 2018

Press Release

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., – Regional West Health Services welcomed its first baby of the New Year at 9:16 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Addalynn arrived a few days after her due date to become the first baby born in 2018 at Regional West’s Birth and Infant Care Center. She is the daughter of Crysta Johnston and Andrew Gonzales of Scottsbluff. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches.

Erika Carmody, MSN, RN, director of Regional West Birth and Infant Care Center and Pediatrics, presented the family with a variety of baby gifts, which is a Regional West tradition for the first baby born each year at the medical center.

Regional West Health Services in Scottsbluff, Neb., is the parent company of Regional West Medical Center, a 188-bed regional referral center and one of three Level II Trauma Centers in the state. As the region’s only tertiary referral medical center, Regional West offers care that spans more than 32 medical specialties provided by over 28 physician clinics. With nearly 300 providers, and over 2,000 employees, Regional West provides comprehensive and innovative health care services for the people of western Nebraska and the neighboring states of Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming.