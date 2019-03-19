Ruth Ann Messersmith, 74, of Gering, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place. Memorials in Ruth’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s Cancer Center.

Ruth was born June 13, 1944 in Scottsbluff to Henry and Amalia (Martin) Hoffman. She graduated from Scottsbluff High School. Ruth attended college in Omaha where she received her Bachelor’s in accounting.

She worked as a manager for motels in the area before becoming the office manager at Herbergers where she was employed until the store closed.

Survivors include her husband, Tony; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Rose and Elizabeth (Robert) Graves; son, Jeff (Teresa) Messersmith; six grandchildren; and one great grandson.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; and great grandson, Jason Frey.

She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.