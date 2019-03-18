Russell no-hits ASU through five but offense goes quiet Sunday in CSC softball pod

The Chadron State College softball team batted only .255 and walked four times on Sunday in Pueblo, as the Eagles fell 5-4 to Adams State University and 12-0 to Colorado School of Mines in five innings to go to 6-18 overall and 3-11 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.

Gabby Russell got the start in the circle for CSC, and pitched five complete no-hit innings, before the Grizzlies finally struck back in the sixth inning.

Chadron State went up 1-0 in the second inning, after Ellie Owens singled onto base, Bailey Rominger bunted them both forward safely, Leilani Niccum laid down a sac bunt, and Lauren Renck walked to load the bases. Later in the inning, Bailey Marvel drove in one run with a single through the left side.

No more runs scored for either team until the Grizzlies came alive in the top of the sixth. They were sparked by a batter reaching base on error, and they went on to hit two doubles and a single, producing a 3-1 lead.

A double by Alyssa Geist in the bottom of the seventh and a two-run shot by Owens kept the Eagles alive.

In extra innings, each team scored once in the eighth. Adams State added three more base hits to go up 4-3, but the Eagles stayed in the game again, with a sac fly by Marvel.

Things were decided in ASU’s favor in the ninth on a fielding error by CSC which produced the winning run. Eagles senior pitcher Dallas Magnusson , who entered in the sixth inning, was charged the loss to fall to 1-4 on the season.

Colorado School of Mines held CSC to three hits in five innings while piling up 12 runs to shorten the game at five innings in the afternoon contest. The Orediggers ran out to a 6-0 lead in the third, seized the 8-0 advantage they needed in the fourth, and then tacked on four more in the fifth for good measure.

Chadron State’s only base hits came on a liner up the middle in the third inning by Angelica Maples , and singles by Renck and Rominger in the critical fifth.

Peyton Propp started and received the decision for the Eagles, exiting in the third, down 3-0. Russell relieved Propp for three innings. Claire Stringfellow started and completed the three-hitter for Mines.

Chadron State will be back in the Rocky Mountain State for the fifth straight weekend next Saturday, beginning a four-game series in Lakewood at Colorado Christian University, who is currently second in the league standings at 8-2.