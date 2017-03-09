Funeral Services for pre mature baby, Russell Lee Johnson, will be held Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Bonnie McCord officiating.

Survivors include:

Mother: Alyssa Stacy of Chadron

Father: Jason Johnson of Chadron

Grandmother: Joni King of Chadron and Gina Uher of Hernando, Mississippi

Grandfather: Sean Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska

Great Grandmother: Janet Adams of Chadron, Nebraska

Aunts: Shanae Kearns and Brittney Stacy of Chadron

Uncle: Brady Stacy of Chadron

Great Uncle: Jay (Danielle) Adams of Seattle, Washington

And multiple cousins

Condolences may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.