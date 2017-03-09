Funeral Services for pre mature baby, Russell Lee Johnson, will be held Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Bonnie McCord officiating.
Survivors include:
Mother: Alyssa Stacy of Chadron
Father: Jason Johnson of Chadron
Grandmother: Joni King of Chadron and Gina Uher of Hernando, Mississippi
Grandfather: Sean Johnson of Omaha, Nebraska
Great Grandmother: Janet Adams of Chadron, Nebraska
Aunts: Shanae Kearns and Brittney Stacy of Chadron
Uncle: Brady Stacy of Chadron
Great Uncle: Jay (Danielle) Adams of Seattle, Washington
And multiple cousins
Condolences may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.
Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Lee Johnson
