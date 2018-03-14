Rural Nebraska Fire Chief Bans Outdoor Burning

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — A fire chief who says southwestern Nebraska’s Red Willow County is “sitting on a powder keg” has barred outdoor burning of any kind and is refusing to issue any burn permits.

Red Willow Western fire chief Bill Elliott says that firefighters have been busy because it’s very dry in the area, and conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon.

Elliott advises landowners to watch over anything they’ve burned lately because embers can rekindle in a breeze.

He says Red Willow Western firefighters have dealt with multiple fires in the past month, including one that was rekindled from a permitted burn on Valentine’s Day. A fire last week, which was caused by an electrical short, burned one house and injured a man.