Runza restaurant opens in Chadron

On Friday, Feb. 8 the 85th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain opened in Chadron, Nebraska at Hwy 385 & Ash Street (1426 West Hwy 20).



A private, pre-opening party was held friday night for business vendors, employees, civic leaders, family and friends. Over 100 guests enjoyed their favorite Runza® Restaurant menu items as well as a chance to tour the new store.

Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National, commented on the local support represented at the event. “Chadron is a thriving community and Runza® is pleased to be part of the growth! We are very excited to bring Runza® Restaurants to a new market.”

Neal and Lora Blomenkamp are the franchisees. They also own Runza® locations in Scottsbluff and Gering. The store employs 30 staff members.

Runza® Restaurants – famous for the Runza® Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers; and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises 85 restaurants in Nebraska (81), Colorado (Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda & Council Bluffs), and Kansas (Lawrence). Learn more at www.runza.com<http://www.runza .com>