Runza Coming To Chadron

Chadron, Nebraska will represent the 85th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Franchisees Neal & Lora Blomenkamp plan to open the store along Highway 20 this fall. The Blomenkamp’s also own the Runza® Restaurant locations in Scottsbluff and Gering.

“We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area,” stated Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National.

“Chadron is a thriving community and we are pleased to be part of the growth,” said Neal Blomenkamp.

Runza® Restaurants – famous for the Runza® Sandwich with its delicious blend of ground beef, cabbage, onions and secret spices baked inside homemade bread; made-to-order hamburgers; and homemade onion rings – operates and franchises restaurants in Nebraska (78), Colorado (Loveland), Iowa (Clarinda & Council Bluffs), and Kansas (Lawrence). Learn more at www.runza.com