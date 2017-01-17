RSVP Volunteers Community Food Drive

Each January, RSVP staff and volunteers participate in an MLK Community Food Drive in an effort to perform an act of service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. RSVP would like to invite and challenge residents of Alliance and Hemingford to donate non-perishable food items or to conduct your own mini food drive during the week of January 16 – 20. The food drive will restock the shelves of our local food pantries which have been depleted from holiday demand. The food collected will be donated to three local food pantries: Hemingford Food Pantry, Just Neighbors and Northwest Community Action Partnership Food Pantry. RSVP staff will pick up your donated food items by calling 762-1293. The food collected in each community will remain in that community. Contact RSVP for more information or to join the challenge!