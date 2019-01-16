RSVP participating in MLK Community Food Drive

Alliance – RSVP staff have a friendly challenge for you. Each January, RSVP staff and volunteers participate in a MLK Community Food Drive. The idea is to perform an “act of service” in honor of the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. The act of service we choose is to conduct a food drive that will restock the shelves of our local food pantries that are depleted from holiday demand.



The food collected will be donated to local food pantries. The hope is to replenish our food pantries so they will have supplies available for the immediate hunger but also to have food available in the event of an Emergency.

We invite and challenge you to donate nonperishable food items and/or to conduct your own mini food drive for the week of Jan. 16-25. RSVP staff will pick up your donated food items and add them to the overall collection. Please let us know if you will join the challenge.

Call RSVP 762-1293 for more information about how you can make a difference!