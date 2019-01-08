RSVP hosts diaper drive in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to benefit the Chadron Diaper Bank

By Brooke Smith

Northwest Community Action Partnership

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: What are you doing for others?”

Answer that question by joining the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in a Diaper Drive to benefit the Chadron Diaper Bank in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Chadron Diaper Bank serves low income Chadron families who struggle with diaper need. 1 in 3 American families struggle to afford diapers and Diaper Banks across the nation, including the Chadron Diaper Bank, work to ‘close the diaper gap’ and provide free diapers to low income families. The Chadron Diaper bank founder, Brooke Smith says “our program is in desperate need of sizes 5 and 6 which are our most requested sizes among the clients we serve.”

The Chadron Diaper Bank, which is a program of Northwest Community Action Partnership, is accepting diaper donations at the NCAP central office located at 270 Pine Street in Chadron from now until Friday, February 1st. By donating diapers you can help the Chadron Diaper Bank with its mission of keeping the infants and toddlers in our community safe, dry and healthy.