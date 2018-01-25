RSVP Continues To Donate Baby Blankets To OB Department At BBGH



For the last three years, RSVP has donated handmade baby blankets, hats, and booties to the Box Butte General Hospital OB Department. This year 15 blankets, hats, and booties were donated to BBGH. However, RSVP volunteer Angie Flesner said, “Over 480 blankets have been donated to organizations like hospitals, DOVES, and WIC.” The blankets, hats, and booties are given to newborn babies and their families at BBGH, and are much appreciated. Ms. Flesner added that Janice Rader is the woman behind all the knitting. RSVP welcomes any cash or yarn donations, which can be brought to Ms. Flesner at the Senior Center. Pictured are (l-r) Nurses Stephen Schlickbernd, RN and Kaitlyn Jespersen, RN, BSN, RSVP volunteers Linda Shannon and Janice Rader, and Nurse Chelsey Long, RN, BSN, CLC.

