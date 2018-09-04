RSVP Annual 9/11 Day Of Service Project

Box Butte County RSVP invites the community to participate in the Annual 9/11 Day of Service Project, which honors the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Box Butte County RSVP staff is challenging everyone to participate by donating canned goods for the local food pantries. Donated items may be taken to the Alliance Senior Center or Alliance Grocery Kart. Donations will be collected from September 4 through September 11, 2018. Let us do our part as a community and show “We Will Never Forget.”

Please contact Angie Flesner at 762-1293 for event details and questions.