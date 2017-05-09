Roxie Smith Named Box Butte Co. Teacher Of The Month



Eagle Radio in Alliance was excited to celebrate yet another outstanding teacher in our area for the month of April. We have been constantly receiving nominations throughout the year of great teachers, most nominations come from students, but we read through a nomination that came from a parent. In the note this parent talked about how Mrs. Smith not only teaches English to her students but also teaches them about everyday life. The students, this past year had to write a paper on poverty, and that paper included research and it opened the eyes of a lot of students because that’s not something that is talked about much. Most learned while researching that poverty is all over including in our schools and communities. Mrs. Smith and her students also talked about how different stories and books you read, can pertain to everyday life. Mrs. Smith is getting her students not only ready for college but also the real world. You can tell the kids have a lot of fun, but they also give their teacher a lot of respect. It was a joy to be able to honor another outstanding teacher. Even though the senior class is getting ready to graduate, we will still honor one more teacher in the Alliance area before the school year is out for the summer, so if you have a teacher you think is great, consider nomination him/her for our Teacher of the Month!